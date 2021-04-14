Sasol, Toyota team up for green hydrogen mobility ecosystem and sustainable aviation fuels
Apr. 14, 2021 5:17 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)SSL, TMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have formed a partnership to commence exploration of the development of a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa.
- The parties intend to develop a mobility corridor and expand the demonstration to a pilot project using one of South Africa’s main freight corridors, such as the N3 route between Durban and Johannesburg, for hydrogen powered heavy-duty long-haul trucks.
- The South African fuel maker plans to use a prototype truck that’s being built in Japan in the pilot phase of the project.
- In addition, both the companies are evaluating the installation of a hydrogen refuelling station for the demonstration project.
- TM will lead investigation of the FC truck introduction, with Sasol supporting in providing the required infrastructure expertise.
- “Our partnership with Toyota, which will include other partners over time, aims to build a sustainable end-to-end infrastructure for hydrogen mobility, initially focused on piloting the concept,” said Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President and CEO.
- In addition, Sasol has also confirmed its commitment for the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), a move it’s made with a newly formed consortium.
- Sasol, Linde, ENERTRAG and Navitas Holdings have joined forces on the effort to bid in concept for the production of SAF.
- SAF production employs a power-to-liquid process which relies on the supply of a sustainable carbon feedstock and the production of green hydrogen through electrolysis using renewable energy.