Brunswick collaborates with Carnegie Robotics to enhance marine autonomous technology capabilities
Apr. 14, 2021 6:18 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has entered into a new partnership with Carnegie Robotics LLC (CRL) to combine CRL’s depth and breadth in autonomous technology with Brunswick’s leadership position in the marine industry and continued execution of its ACES strategy, creating advanced driver assistance and autonomous solutions to improve the boating experience across a range of applications and scenarios.
- “We have robust plans with Carnegie Robotics to support the delivery of industry-leading boater experiences enabled by autonomous technology,” said John Reid, Brunswick Corporation vice president of Enterprise Technologies. “Working collaboratively with CRL will accelerate our capability-building, allowing us to pair our dedicated enterprise resources with the expertise of CRL, and delivering autonomous-enabled experiences to the marketplace in the near future.”