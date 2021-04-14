Achieve Life's cytisinicline shows efficacy in smoking cessation treatment
Apr. 14, 2021
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announces results from Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial in scientific journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
- ORCA-1 evaluated the efficacy and safety of cytisinicline across various dosing schedules in 254 smokers.
- Subjects treated with cytisinicline had statistically significantly higher (p<0.001) end of treatment abstinence rates compared to those treated with placebo.
- Participants in the 3.0 mg cytisinicline 3 times daily (TID) arm, were 5-times more likely to quit smoking than those in the placebo arm (OR of 5.04, 95% CI: 1.42, 22.32, p<0.001).
- Cytisinicline was well-tolerated with no serious or severe adverse events (AEs) reported.
- Adherence to study treatment was greater than 94% across all treatment arms and 98% in the 3.0 mg TID arm, specifically.