NantHealth to issue $137.5M of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026
Apr. 14, 2021 6:26 AM ETNantHealth, Inc. (NH)NHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announces the signing of a new financing for issuance of $137.5M aggregate principal amount of new senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026 in a private transaction, with the issuance of common stock upon a conversion.
- As part of the transaction, the company will enter into an agreement to extend the maturity of its existing subordinated note to October 2026.
- Net proceeds of the 2026 Notes will be used to retire its existing convertible notes due December 2021 and further invest in initiatives to grow its business.
- The 2026 Notes will be issued to two existing NantHealth investors: certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, a current holder of the company's 2021 Notes, and Nant Capital, an affiliated entity owned by the company's majority equity investor and holder of the company's subordinated notes.
- The notes financing transaction to close on or before April 27.
- The 2026 Notes will bear interest of 4.5%, payable semiannually.