Fintech Alkami Technology prices IPO at $30, above the expected range
Apr. 14, 2021 7:18 AM ETAlkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT)ALKTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) has priced its initial public offering of 6M shares at $30 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$180M.
- The company has priced the offering above the revised expected range of $26-$28 and original offering price of $2-$25.
- Trading commences today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 16.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
- Founded in 2009, Alkami seeks to level the playing field between smaller banks and larger financial institutions.
- The company is not profitable and widened losses to about $51.4M for FY2020 from $41.9M for FY2019, whereas revenue rose 52% to $112.1M in FY2020.