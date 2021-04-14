Fintech Alkami Technology prices IPO at $30, above the expected range

  • Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) has priced its initial public offering of 6M shares at $30 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$180M.
  • The company has priced the offering above the revised expected range of $26-$28 and original offering price of $2-$25.
  • Trading commences today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 16.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
  • Founded in 2009, Alkami seeks to level the playing field between smaller banks and larger financial institutions.
  • The company is not profitable and widened losses to about $51.4M for FY2020 from $41.9M for FY2019, whereas revenue rose 52% to $112.1M in FY2020.
