Oasis Petroleum picks Anadarko's Brown as new CEO

Apr. 14, 2021 7:19 AM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)OASBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) appoints former Anadarko Petroleum executive Daniel Brown as its new CEO, effective immediately.
  • Chairman Douglas Brooks had served as interim CEO since Thomas Nusz retired late last year.
  • Brown spent 23 years Anadarko or one of its predecessors, until the company was acquired by Occidental Petroleum in August 2019; in his last two years, he was Anadarko's Executive VP for U.S. onshore operations.
  • Oasis Petroleum recently emerged from Chapter 11 with a pristine balance sheet, Kingdom Capital writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
