Spirit Airlines higher after two-notch upgrade from JPMorgan
Apr. 14, 2021 7:21 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)SAVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan bounces Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) straight to an Overweight rating after having it set at Underweight as it calls out an inflection point.
- Analyst Jamie Baker: "Spirit's business model entered a maturation phase in 2018, with a new pilot contract, more disciplined growth, and better commercial execution related to market selection and yield management. The COVID-19 pandemic has materially impacted the company’s profitability alongside the industry broadly. However, our Overweight rating at Spirit reflects our view that there is material upside relative to our price target."
- Baker and team think that given significant forecast losses this year for SAVE and diminished profit expectations for next year, EV/EBITDAR will return as a valuation tool for investors.
- Baker and team apply an 11.0X P/E multiple to the 2022 EPS estimate and a 7.2X EV/EBITDAR multiple to the 2022 EBITDAR estimate to arrive at a price target of $54.00. The new PT reps more than 45% upside from yesterday's closing price.
- Shares of Spirit are up 1.97% premarket to $37.77.
- Yesterday, Susquehanna turned bullish on Spirit.