SmartFinancial buys Sevier County Bancshares for $38.2M
Apr. 14, 2021 7:29 AM ETSmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)SMBKBy: SA News Team
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) inks an agreement with Sevier County Bancshares (SCB), under which SmartFinancial will acquire SCB.
- As of December 31, 2020, SCB had ~$424M of total assets, $381M in deposits, and $243M in net loans with six branches in Sevier County, Tennessee, and one branch in Richmond, Virginia.
- As per the terms, SCB shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial common stock for each share of SCB common stock.
- Also, fewer than 20,000 shares of SCB common stock will have the option to receive cash for their shares in an amount to be calculated based on the average trading price of SmartFinancial's common stock before closing of the transaction.
- The transaction is valued on an aggregate basis at ~$38.2M, based on SmartFinancial's closing stock price on April 13, 2021.
- The acquisition is expected to be completed in early Q3'21.