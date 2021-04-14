Moderna updates on advancement of mRNA vaccine candidates
Apr. 14, 2021
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces new positive interim Phase 1 data from its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine candidate (mRNA-1345) and new 7-month interim Phase 2 data from its cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate.
- Interim Phase 1 data for mRNA-1345:
- First interim analysis of Phase 1 mRNA-1345 study shows >11- fold increase in RSV neutralizing antibodies (at least 20.5 for RSV-A and at least 11.7 for RSV-B) in younger adults (ages 18-49 years); both 50 μg and 100 μg dose levels generally well-tolerated.
- At the 100 μg dose level, the geometric mean fold rise in RSV-A neutralizing antibody titer at month 1 was 21.0 (13.9, 31.8) with mRNA-1345 compared to 2.7 (2.1, 3.4) with mRNA-1777, the Company’s previous RSV vaccine candidate. mRNA-1647 was generally well tolerated.
- Phase 2 data for mRNA-1647 at 7 months:
- In CMV-seronegative participants, neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers (GMTs) against epithelial cell infection were at least 20-fold higher than the baseline GMT of the CMV-seropositive group.
- In CMV positive participants, neutralizing antibody GMTs against epithelial cell infection increased to at least 6.8-fold over baseline
- Based on the interim analysis of Phase 2 study, the 100 μg dose has been chosen for Phase 3 trial of mRNA-1647, which will evaluate the prevention of primary CMV infection in seronegative women ages 16-40 years.
- The Company plans to enroll ~8,000 participants into the Phase 3 study, which is expected to begin in 2021. Moderna owns worldwide commercial rights for mRNA-1647.
- Phase 1 trials evaluating HIV mRNA vaccines (mRNA-1644 & mRNA-1574) with novel strategy is expected to begin in 2021.
- Phase 1 clinical study of mRNA flu vaccine candidate (mRNA-1010) is expected to begin in 2021.
- Yesterday, Moderna said that its COVID-19 vaccine has lasting efficacy of nearly six months after the second dose.
- MRNA shares rise 3.4% premarket, trading at $154.85.