Organicell and Oklahoma State University team up in Zofin study
Apr. 14, 2021 7:42 AM ETOrganicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (BPSR)BPSRBy: SA News Team
- Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCPK:BPSR) has entered into an agreement with Oklahoma State University to evaluate Zofin for the treatment of respiratory diseases caused by virus infections of pandemic potential.
- Organicell will supply Oklahoma State University with its lead compound, Zofin, which is an acellular material derived from human amniotic fluid.
- The study site follows the company’s earlier agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) to conduct research to determine the anti-inflammatory and anti-infective effectiveness of Zofin in experimental models of influenza infection, last month.