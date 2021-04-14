Organicell and Oklahoma State University team up in Zofin study

  • Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCPK:BPSR) has entered into an agreement with Oklahoma State University to evaluate Zofin for the treatment of respiratory diseases caused by virus infections of pandemic potential.
  • Organicell will supply Oklahoma State University with its lead compound, Zofin, which is an acellular material derived from human amniotic fluid.
  • The study site follows the company’s earlier agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) to conduct research to determine the anti-inflammatory and anti-infective effectiveness of Zofin in experimental models of influenza infection, last month.
