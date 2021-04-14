1847 Goedeker and Appliances Connection report strong growth in March orders
Apr. 14, 2021 7:45 AM ET1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)GOEDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSEMKT:GOED) and Appliances Connection reported continued strong order growth in March with the former's orders increased 106% Y/Y to $9.5M while the latter's orders increased 110% to $58.7M.
- "We remain on track to completing the Appliances Connection acquisition in the second quarter, and together with infrastructure improvements, including the tripling of our fulfillment capacity, which comes online this month, we believe we are in a great position to drive meaningful top and bottom-line performance," CEO Doug Moore commented.
- Shares trading 1.5% higher premarket.