Pressure Biosciences finalizes plan to acquire global eco-friendly agrochemical supplier
Apr. 14, 2021 7:51 AM ETPressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO)PBIOBy: SA News Team
- Pressure BioSciences (OTC:PBIO) has finalized terms and executed a new letter of intent to purchase the assets of an internationally-based developer and supplier of organically natural, eco-friendly agrochemicals.
- The deal allows the company to enter the agrochemical market with sought after alternatives to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers serving the rapidly growing sectors of organic and environmentally sustainable agricultural production worldwide.
- The parties expect to complete definitive documents and to simultaneously sign and close the transaction within four weeks.
- "We expect these assets to be accretive, driving significant new revenues and profitability by Q4 2021 and substantially in 2022 and beyond," CEO Richard Schumacher said.
- The company said it expects to initiate a series of announcements surrounding the details and the financial impact of the deal.