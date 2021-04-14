DraftKings expands agreement with PGA to include Arizona
Apr. 14, 2021 DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is acting fast after the state of Arizona passed sports betting legislation by expanding the existing commercial relationship with the PGA Tour to provide market access for retail and mobile sports betting in the state.
- As part of the agreement, the PGA Tour and DraftKings have also announced plans to operate a premium retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. The PGA and DraftKings plan to create a "19th hole" experience at TPC Scottsdale where fans can gather year-round to place wagers, watch sports and enjoy food and beverage options.
- DraftKings is already the Official Daily Fantasy Game and an Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour.
- DKNG +1.07% premarket to $59.87.
