Jacobs wins Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority's asset management services contract
Apr. 14, 2021 7:56 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)JBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) to provide Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Services which will improve the overall airline and passenger experience at both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).
- The five-year contract includes a base year with multiple one-year options and includes work to assess how buildings and infrastructure are managed, analyze capital investment needs, discover areas for improvement and prioritize critical maintenance and repair projects.
- "Our long-standing relationship with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is even more important now as air travel begins to increase, and this project will prioritize keeping airports safe, efficient and reliable for travelers," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Ken Gilmartin. "Working collectively, we have the opportunity to improve the passenger experience and make travel easier for individuals using Washington, D.C.'s airports."