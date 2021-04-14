RenalytixAI and Joslin Diabetes Center ink exclusive option agreement
Apr. 14, 2021 8:02 AM ETRenalytix Plc (RNLX)RNLXBy: SA News Team
- Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) has entered into an exclusive option agreement with Joslin Diabetes Center for patent filings on certain additional novel biomarkers in kidney disease for development and deployment in the KidneyIntelX in vitro prognostic platform.
- The company plans to begin evaluating these novel biomarkers in expanded clinical validation studies beginning in the second half of 2021.
- These biomarkers have the potential to provide additional clinical utility for understanding early disease progression and risk of kidney failure, therapeutic response, and the mechanistic pathways of kidney disease, the company said.
- RenalytixAI had announced that KidneyIntelX more accurately predicted progressive kidney function decline and kidney failure in a multi-center, diverse cohort of 1,146 type 2 diabetes patients with early-stage kidney disease versus the current standard of care, earlier this month.