T. Rowe Price cut to Sell at Citi on struggling flow, premium valuation
Apr. 14, 2021 8:04 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)
- Citigroup analyst William Katz downgrades T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) to Sell due to disappointing flow and mixed lead indicators.
- TROW falls 2.1% in premarket trading.
- Also TROW's "absolute/relative sector P/E multiple seems at risk to us, reflecting inability to meaningfully improve its own NNA growth trajectory while other platforms that have struggled over the last few years either find equilibrium and/or inflect more favorably," Katz writes.
- Says investors may rotates back to BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) for higher quality/higher multiple platform that as recently lagged.
- Notes that TROW has a premium valuation "despite non-differentiated organic growth."
