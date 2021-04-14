Yum Brands upgraded by Argus ahead of unit growth phase
Apr. 14, 2021 8:06 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)YUMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus hikes its rating on Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Buy from Hold.
- Analyst John Staszak: "Our upgrade reflects YUM's diverse brands, prospects for higher same-store sales, global operations, and asset-light business model. Given that 98% of the company's restaurants are franchised, we expect capital expenditures to decline and free cash flow to improve. We also expect G&A expense to fall to 17% of revenue. Following restaurant closures in 2020, YUM plans to resume unit expansion in 2021 and 2022."
- The firm forecasts 2021 EPS of $4.10 from Yum and 2022 EPS of $4.59.
- Argus hikes its price target to $135.
- Shares of Yum are up 0.91% premarket to $118.52.
- Yum Brands is expected to report earnings in late April/early May. The restaurant operator has topped estimates on both lines of its report in three straight quarters.