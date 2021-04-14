Yum Brands upgraded by Argus ahead of unit growth phase

Apr. 14, 2021 8:06 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)YUMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Argus hikes its rating on Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Buy from Hold.
  • Analyst John Staszak: "Our upgrade reflects YUM's diverse brands, prospects for higher same-store sales, global operations, and asset-light business model. Given that 98% of the company's restaurants are franchised, we expect capital expenditures to decline and free cash flow to improve. We also expect G&A expense to fall to 17% of revenue. Following restaurant closures in 2020, YUM plans to resume unit expansion in 2021 and 2022."
  • The firm forecasts 2021 EPS of $4.10 from Yum and 2022 EPS of $4.59.
  • Argus hikes its price target to $135.
  • Shares of Yum are up 0.91% premarket to $118.52.
  • Yum Brands is expected to report earnings in late April/early May. The restaurant operator has topped estimates on both lines of its report in three straight quarters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.