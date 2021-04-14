ByteDance acquires 'Red Alert' mobile game publisher C4games
Apr. 14, 2021 8:09 AM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCE, TCEHY, TCTZF, TOSBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- ByteDance (BDNCE) gaming subsidiary Nuverse acquires Shanghai-based mobile game publisher C4games for undisclosed terms.
- C4 titles include popular titles Fangzhi Shaonü and Red Alert Online, the latter of which is a spinoff of EA's Command & Conquer that's distributed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF). C4 says it generates $31M in daily revenue.
- ByteDance entered the gaming space in 2019 with a title released through its Douyin app, which is China's version of TikTok. The company has built out its gaming ambitions through in-house development and acquisitions that include Mokun Technology and Shanghe Internet Technology.
- Last month, ByteDance acquired Chinese game studio Moonton Technology in a deal reportedly valued at around $4B.
- ByteDance is reportedly eyeing a U.S. or Hong Kong IPO for Douyin.