Dollar General plans hiring blitz as it preps for more growth

Apr. 14, 2021 8:25 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) says it plans to hire up to 20K new employees this spring.
  • The retailer will host in-person and virtual hiring events from April 19 through April 23 to support ongoing efforts across store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.
  • "As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home," says Dollar General Chief People Officer Kathy Reardon.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Dollar General's growth plans show no expectation for a post-pandemic letup and follows closely on a positive note from Wells Fargo on Tractor Supply being able to match its sizzling pandemic period sales from a year ago.
