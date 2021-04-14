Greenwich Lifesciences shares surge after late-stage breast cancer study update

  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares jump nearly 15% premarket after the company provides update on late-stage breast cancer treatment GP2 at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • The company plans to complete manufacturing of GP2 by the end of the third quarter 2021 and plans to commence the Phase III trial thereafter.
  • The Phase III trial aims to reproduce the Phase IIb study and will explore the use of GP2 + GM-CSF as adjuvant therapy to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer in HER2/neu positive and HLA 2+ patients, post-surgery and following the first year treatment with any trastuzumab-based therapy.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences also said that a third open-label arm has been added to the late-stage trial to test GP2 in HLA types other than HLA-A02 and to assess immune response and clinical outcome.
  • The participant duration of the trial will be 3 years treatment plus 2 years follow-up for a total of 5 years following the first year treatment with trastuzumab-based therapy or approved biosimilar.
  • An interim analysis is planned and patients will be stratified based on prior and current treatments, among other factors.
  • #AACR21
