Harley-Davidson rallies after BofA calls it a top SMID cap pick

Apr. 14, 2021 8:37 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Bank of America launches coverage on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Buy rating and calls it one of its top SMID Cap picks.
  • The firm sees upside in international, electric and motorcycle profits.
  • Analyst Robert Ohmes: "We believe HOG will trade at a premium to its historical multiple of 10-15X given: (1) potential 2021 EPS upside on new model dealer restocking and favorable Financial Services segment outlook; (2) accelerating brand momentum, supported by a reset to a 'Pull' market strategy (under new CEO Jochen Zeitz) and HOG’s highly anticipated launch into Adventure Touring (Pan America 1250 available at dealers in May); (3) newly established leadership in Electric motorcycles on success of the 'LiveWire' (in 2020) and the creation of a dedicated electric vehicle division; and (4) the LT opportunities for motorcycle division EBIT margin recovery to peak 15%+ (vs. 2021 guidance of 5-7%) and stronger International growth (incl. China)."
  • The firm assigns a price objective of $55, which works out to 19X to 20X the 2022 EPS estimate.
  • Shares of HOG are up 3.29% premarket to $42.35. HOG is up 11.85% YTD.
  • Just a few weeks ago, Baird turned bullish on Harley-Davidson for the first time in five years.
