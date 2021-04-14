Pfizer to raise second-quarter EU vaccine deliveries by 25%

Apr. 14, 2021
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) will raise COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union (EU) by 50M this quarter, reports Bloomberg.
  • The move came after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) decided to proactively delay the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe following FDA recommendation of pausing use of JNJ's shot due to dangerous blood-clotting.
  • Pfizer will bring forward deliveries scheduled for Q4, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
  • The additional supplies will add to the 200M doses EU was already expecting from PFE through June. The company provided about 66M in the first three months of the year.
  • Faster deliveries could help offset the impact of delays to the J&J shot. The blood-clot issue, if prolonged could result in another setback for EU, which was finally starting to accelerate vaccinations.
  • Without J&J’s one-dose shot, it would take until December to inoculate three-quarters of the EU population, according to Airfinity.
  • Rare cases of potentially fatal brain clots are similar to those seen with Oxford-AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • J&J was expected to deliver about 55M shots by the end of June.
  • Also, EU is in talks with Pfizer-BioNTech for a new contract for 1.8B doses, to be delivered in 2022 and 2023.
