Vireo Health completes expansion of cannabis cultivation facility in New Mexico
Apr. 14, 2021 8:47 AM ETGoodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (GDNSF)GDNSFBy: SA News Team
- Vireo Health International (OTCQX:VREOF) announces the completion of a planned expansion of the company's cultivation and processing facility in New Mexico.
- The company also announces that two recently completed retail dispensaries in Albuquerque and Las Cruces are ready to open, pending regulatory approval.
- Once approved, Vireo will have four operating dispensaries in the state of New Mexico.
- The cultivation expansion will enable Vireo to grow the maximum number of plants allowed by the state and will increase the company's output capacity of cannabis flower by up to eight times more than existing production levels.
- The new dispensaries are expected to create another 30 jobs.