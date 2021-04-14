Aligos announces dosing initiation of patients in chronic hepatitis B trial

Apr. 14, 2021 8:53 AM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)ALGSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) has started the dosing in the first cohort of chronic hepatitis B (“CHB”) patients in the ongoing ALG-000184-201 study which is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ALG-000184 in patients with CHB.
  • The Phase 1 proof-of-concept study will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics ("PK"), and antiviral activity of up to 28 daily oral doses of ALG-000184 in untreated CHB patients as well as in those who are not currently undergoing treatment.
  • The company intends to first establish the proof of concept as monotherapy in the Phase 1 trial before evaluating the treatment in combination in subsequent trials.
  • Previously, an initial study of up to 7 oral daily doses in 48 healthy volunteers has demonstrated a good safety and PK profile for ALG-000184 including drug levels capable of achieving antiviral activity.
  • The dosing initiation of that was announced in October. After a ~34% rise since its IPO, Aligos is facing the expiry of its lock-up period today.
