Century Casinos sets up online casino platforms for Rush Street and William Hill
Apr. 14, 2021 Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY), RSI, WIMHY
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) announces that the company's partners Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) launched their online casino platforms in West Virginia using Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort's license.
- Following the approval by the West Virginia Lottery, Rush Street Interactive launched its online casino BetRivers.com on April 12 and William Hill Casino launched on April 13.
- The West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act provides one iGaming license for each of the five casinos in the Mountain State, and three iGaming skins per iGaming license. Century's Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort has agreements with William Hill for two of its iGaming skins and with Rush Street Interactive for one skin. Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort receives a portion of net gaming revenues derived from iGaming in addition to a one-time fee.
