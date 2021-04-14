Technology Crossover Ventures' SPAC TCV Acquisition prices $350M IPO

Apr. 14, 2021 9:13 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TCV Acquisition priced its 35M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'TCVA'.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5M units.
  • The company is led by Chairman Jay Hoag, former co-founder of Technology Crossover Ventures in 1995 and served as Partner; Co-CEOs Christopher Marshall and Jon Reynolds Jr., who served as General Partners at TCV.
  • The company intends to pursue an initial business combination with a high-quality growth company that has the potential to become a market leader in the software, internet, and/or financial technology (FinTech) sectors.
  • Offering expected to close on Apr.16.
