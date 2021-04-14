Aegion gains after New Mountain raises deal price to $30/share
Apr. 14, 2021 9:41 AM ETAegion Corporation (AEGN), APOAEGN, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) gained 6.3% after New Mountain entered into a revised agreement to purchase the company at an increased price of $30/share, up from original deal price of $27. Aegion is currently trading through the deal price.
- The increased deal came after Aegion received an unsolicited offer for $28.50 last month after accepting $27 offer. Bloomberg had reported that Apollo Management (NYSE:APO) had made a rival bid.
- Pursuant to the new amendment, as consideration for the increased purchase price, the break-up fee payable by Aegion in certain circumstances has increased from $40M to $50M. The termination fee payable by buyer to Aegion in certain circumstances has also increased from $70M to $90M.
- The revised agreement is the second time New Mountain raised its bid after increasing deal price to $27 from $26 last month.