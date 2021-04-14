CorMedix meets FDA to resolve issues in CRL for DefenCath

  • CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) has met with the FDA to discuss solutions to the deficiencies identified in the Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) to its marketing application for DefenCath™ (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution).
  • The discussions have also involved the third-party manufacturer (“CMO”) who was cited by the FDA in the CRL after a review of the records.
  • As required by the FDA in the CRL, the company has agreed to a protocol for the manual extraction study for confirmation of in-process controls.
  • The study is expected to indicate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials. The company anticipates fulfilling the requirement within several weeks.
  • In early March, CorMedix dropped sharply after announcing that the FDA has declined to approve its marketing application for DefenCath™ (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution).
