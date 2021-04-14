Kohl's reaches deal with activists that includes board seats and buybacks
Apr. 14, 2021 9:35 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Kohl’s (KSS +1.7%) announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with a group of investors that includes Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management and 4010 Capital. The group collectively holds about 9.3% of Kohl’s outstanding common stock.
- As part of the agreement, two new independent directors nominated by the group, Margaret Jenkins and Thomas Kingsbury, will join the Kohl’s board. An additional independent director identified by Kohl's, and agreed to by the group, Christine Day, will join the board at the same time.
- As part of the agreement, the Board expanded its existing share repurchase authorization to $2B.
- The investor group has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions until 30 days prior to the close of the nomination window for the Kohl's 2022 annual meeting.
- Source: Press Release
- Kohl's has been battling with the activists for a few months.