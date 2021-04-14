Viper Networks skyrockets +57%, signs $150M joint venture with BIET Group
Apr. 14, 2021 10:21 AM ETViper Networks, Inc. (VPER)VPERBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Viper Networks (OTCPK:VPER +65.8%) signs joint venture agreement with BIET Technologies Group on the deployment of renewable energy power projects in several countries including USA, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Malawi.
- Company will start with multiple power productions projects ranging from 50 MW to 100 MW as the license permits valued at $150M.
- Abdelhakim Hassabou Ph.D. Chairman of BIET Technologies Group and Mr. Farid Shouekani, CEO of Viper Networks jointly emphasize: Massive power plants using the innovative PV-T integrated with other technologies developed by VIBER as well as other industry partners from the USA, Germany and Europe will be installed in multiple countries in the next few years.