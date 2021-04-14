Inpixon converts note receivable to equity in Ethereum mining company
Apr. 14, 2021 10:22 AM ETInpixon (INPX)INPX, SYSXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inpixon (INPX +3.7%) converted a note receivable due from Sysorex (OTCQB:SYSX) in a total amount of ~$9M into shares of Sysorex stock valued at ~$17M (incl. shares underlying rights to acquire Sysorex common stock).
- "While Inpixon has no plans to enter the crypto mining business, we look forward to capitalizing on what we believe is an attractive opportunity at the right time to maximize value for our shareholders," CEO Nadir Ali commented.
- Sysorex closed a reverse triangular merger with TTM Digital Assets & Technologies, a data center owner and operator and now, the largest U.S. publicly traded Ethereum mining company based in the U.S. with operations in New York and North Carolina.
- TTM shareholders exchanged 100% of TTM's share capital for Sysorex's agreement to issue 124.2M shares of Sysorex stock to the TTM shareholders (representing 80% of the total share capital of Sysorex).
- Thus, TTM's business and operations will become the core business of Sysorex.
- Prior to the Merger, TTM mined and distributed Ethereum to management and its investors that if held by those investors would be valued at approximately $35M at current Ether price.
- TTM owns and operates 12K+ NVIDIA graphics processing units, including a large number of specialized Cryptocurrency Mining Processors.