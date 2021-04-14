Moovly Media integrates with Mailchimp for personalized videos
Apr. 14, 2021 10:33 AM ETMoovly Media Inc. (MVVYF)MVVYFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Moovly Media (OTCPK:MVVYF) announces integration with Mailchimp's Mandrill email platform
- The integration would allow Moovly users to send personalized videos via the its automator technology to their email lists and track the results, all within the Mailchimp platform, report.
- "Outbound sales using video is clearly a fast-growing trend - increasingly, clients want to consume their content visually. This integration makes the sending of mass, personalized videos to leads, clients, newsletter subscribers, and event invitations easy and affordable," says Moovly CEO, Brendon Grunewald.
- Press Release