Quad/Graphics joins Package InSight to help brands with consumer behaviour

  • Quad/Graphics (QUAD +2.1%) enhances its integrated marketing solutions offering through a newly expanded relationship with Package InSight.
  • Through this partnership, brands and marketers who work with Quad will have access to a unique, data-driven view of how consumers engage with products during the shopping experience to aid in decision-making.
  • “We are thrilled to enhance our marketing solutions offering through this expanded partnership with Package InSight, which focuses data-driven research at the intersection of design and human behavior. Package InSight offers CPGs, brands and marketers the ability to test brand creative concepts in a real-life retail setting, providing them with a true view of consumer engagement and their purchasing journey, all built on sound data and analytics.” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO.
  • Press Release
