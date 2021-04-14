Alkami Technology pops 43% following IPO, and CFO says it's a ‘must-have’ stock (update)
Apr. 14, 2021 11:40 AM ETAlkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT)ALKTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Fintech Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) popped as much as 64.4% Wednesday after its IPO priced at $30 a share, which was already above the offering’s expected price range.
- Alkami traded as high as $49.32 intraday on the Nasdaq. The shares pulled back some later on, but nonetheless closed at $43, up 43.3% on the day.
- ALKT offers financial institutions a cloud-based platform of 26 products that facilitate business and consumer online and mobile banking. The firm currently has 151 financial firms as customers, who in turn use its products to serve some 10 million end users.
- Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hill told Seeking Alpha in an exclusive interview that the company focuses on “really all financial institutions below the mega-banks.”
- He said Alkami aims to make it possible for even small banks and credit unions to offer mobile-banking services comparable to what big traditional firms and cutting-edge fintechs and so-called “neobanks” do.
Alkami CFO Bryan Hill (photo courtesy of Alkami)
- The Texas-based firm puts its total addressable market at some $7B given that smaller financial firms have to keep up with large ones or risk losing business.
- “There's a nice secular macro tailwind because digital transformation is occurring at a very rapid pace in the space, and that's being driven by the mega-banks that spend billions of dollars on technology,” Hill said. “That pressure … is what really results in us existing today.”
- ALKT is seeing its losses growing, but the CFO said that’s because the firm is focusing on expansion.
- The company’s S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Alkami lost some $51.4M in 2020, up 22.7% from 2019’s $41.9M in red ink. However, revenues soared to $112.1M in 2020, growing 52.5% from 2019’s $73.5M:
- Hill said Alkami’s pre-IPO investors General Atlantic, S3 Ventures and Argonaut Private Equity are on board with the company generating losses as it “invests in the platform so we can gain market share and grow.”
- Wall Street certainly seemed impressed even before Wednesday’s big run-up.
- Alkami originally expected to sell 6M shares at $22 to $25 a share, but boosted the IPO’s expected price to $26 to $28 later in the process. Underwriters then priced the offering at $30 a share on Wednesday shortly before the market opened.
- ALKT is also offering underwriters the option to buy an extra 900,000 shares for overallotments. All told, the IPO should raise some $180M for the company, or even more if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Alkami expects to have 83.1M shares outstanding going forward, or 84M if underwriters buy all overallotment stock. That gives Alkami about a $3.6B market cap after Monday’s close.
- But Hill told Seeking Alpha that even after ALKT’s big first-day pop, he still sees the stock as “a must-have, because the space that we're in is incredibly important. … We're a company that's growing very fast, and we're the leading provider of technology in the space.”
- He added that Alkami’s pre-IPO investors didn’t sell their shares as part of the IPO process, but are sticking with the company “because they believe that this is still a [good] long-term play for them.”
However, Seeking Alpha contributor Noah Wilson wrote recently that while ALKT “has consistently grown revenues thanks to a fast-growing addressable market … this is a bet that seems too risky to place at this stage of the company’s lifecycle.”