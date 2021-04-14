Amazon revamps Echo Buds with smaller size, improved noise cancellation
Apr. 14, 2021 12:07 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches new Echo Buds that are 20% smaller and include in-house Active Noise Cancellation technology, which cancels "twice as much noise" as the Bose tech included in the first-gen Buds.
- “The all-new Echo Buds are better in so many ways—a smaller design, a more comfortable fit, Active Noise Cancellation technology, a new color and wireless charging option, and high-performance drivers for dynamic audio,” says Tom Taylor, SVP, Amazon Alexa. “It’s never been easier for customers to bring Alexa with them throughout their day—whether at home, walking the neighborhood, or commuting to work, all they have to do is ask to play music or podcasts, call to check in on a loved one, add an item to their to-do list, and so much more.”
Image source: Amazon.
- The second-gen Buds will be available in May. For a limited time, the USB-C wired charging Buds will be available for $99.99 and the wireless charging for $119.99. The prices will then increase to $119.99 and $139.99, respectively.
- Recent news: Amazon Studios has signed a first-look TV development deal with tennis star Serena Williams.