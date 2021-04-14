Moderna and Novavax included in U.K. mix-and-match study for COVID-19 vaccines
Apr. 14, 2021 By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A U.K. trial evaluating the effect of using different COVID-19 vaccine combinations has been expanded to include the vaccines developed by Moderna (MRNA +4.7%) and Novavax (NVAX +4.5%).
- Led by the University of Oxford, the study began in February to assess the effect different vaccine combinations initially included the ones made by AstraZeneca (AZN +1.8%) and Pfizer (PFE -0.4%)/BioNTech (BNTX +1.2%).
- The researchers have already enrolled 800 participants out of the targeted enrollment of 1,050 volunteers who received one dose of the vaccine between 8 – 12 weeks.
- The study will proceed for a year even though preliminary results are expected next month, BBC reported.
- Last week, amid safety concerns, France decided to give messenger RNA vaccines as the second dose for those under the age of 55 who already received Astra’s first dose.
- The protein-based vaccine candidate of Novavax has generated promising late-stage data in a large U.K. trial.