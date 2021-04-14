CVC is said to team with Bain Capital for revised Toshiba bid
Apr. 14, 2021 12:21 PM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSYY), KKR, TOSBFTOSYY, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- CVC Capital is said to be joining with Bain Capital to make an offer for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY).
- CVC is expected to submit a revised offer for Toshiba that incudes Bain by Friday, according to a Nikkei report.
- Yesterday, the FT reported that KKR (NYSE:KKR) is planning to offer more than $20b for Toshiba, outbidding CVC's bid.
- Toshiba ADR's fell 3.5% after gaining 12% yesterday on report of higher bid.
- Earlier, Toshiba confirmed that CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani has stepped down and will be replaced by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, effective immediately.