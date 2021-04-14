PPG Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2021 12:31 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)PPGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects performance coatings revenue of $2.17B and industrial coatings revenue of $1.51B.
- Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.