Citigroup Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2021 Citigroup Inc. (C)
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.87B (-9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, C has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- JPMorgan reported credit costs net benefit of $4.2 billion, including $5.2 billion of net reserve releases and $1.1 billion of net charge-offs in 1Q21.