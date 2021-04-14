Citigroup Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 14, 2021 12:55 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.87B (-9.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, C has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • JPMorgan reported credit costs net benefit of $4.2 billion, including $5.2 billion of net reserve releases and $1.1 billion of net charge-offs in 1Q21.
