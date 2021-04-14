Overstock.com rallies as Coinbase debut draws interest again in the stock
Apr. 14, 2021 12:59 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are up 7.45% on the day and are 16.25% higher over the last week as the Coinbase direct listing throws a bright spotlight back on to the cryptocurrency sector. The 52-week share price return for Overstock is up to 890% as the company remains one of the clear pandemic winners.
- Short interest on OSTK is still on the elevated side at 8.45% of total float, but lower than it stood previously.
- Despite the strong push by the company into blockchain and ICO technology, Wall Street analysts this year have been more focused on the retail business.
- Needham and Bank of America both have Buy ratings in place on OSTK, with EBITDA growth expected this year.