Overstock.com rallies as Coinbase debut draws interest again in the stock

Apr. 14, 2021 12:59 PM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are up 7.45% on the day and are 16.25% higher over the last week as the Coinbase direct listing throws a bright spotlight back on to the cryptocurrency sector. The 52-week share price return for Overstock is up to 890% as the company remains one of the clear pandemic winners.
  • Short interest on OSTK is still on the elevated side at 8.45% of total float, but lower than it stood previously.
  • Despite the strong push by the company into blockchain and ICO technology, Wall Street analysts this year have been more focused on the retail business.
  • Needham and Bank of America both have Buy ratings in place on OSTK, with EBITDA growth expected this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.