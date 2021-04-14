Delta Air Lines Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 14, 2021 1:00 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.99 vs. -$0.51 in 1Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (-54.0% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects load factor of 44.6%.
  • Over the last 2 years, DAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Delta Air Lines: What To Expect Of The First Quarter
