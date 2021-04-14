U.S. Bancorp Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2021 U.S. Bancorp (USB)
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.53B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses of $276.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, USB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.