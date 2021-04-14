Truist Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2021 1:23 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)TFCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.44B (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses $177.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, TFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.