Progressive Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2021 1:30 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)PGRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+47.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.27B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects combined ratio of 91.4.
- Over the last 2 years, PGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.