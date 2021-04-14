Baird downgrades Regency Centers, RPAI, RPT Realty, upgrades Kimco

Apr. 14, 2021
  • Baird analyst Wesley Golladay downgrades Regency Centers (REG -0.8%), Retail Properties of America (RPAI +1.8%), and RPT Realty (RPT +1.4%) to Neutral from Outperform and upgrades Kimco Realty (KIM +0.1%) to Outperform from Neutral as he sees a strong start to 2021 leads leading to a "less-timely setup."
  • Skews ratings toward grocery anchored and companies with densification opportunities. Overall, Baird is Neutral on the shopping center REIT sector.
  • "We believe landlords that are in densely populated locations stand to benefit the most and view the REITs in our coverage well-positioned on this front," Golladay writes in a note.
  • Still, he's long-term constructive on shopping center REITs, but expects them to work through near-term issues.
  • "Occupancy is likely to decline further during the seasonally soft first quarter, and it's unclear when or how many of the cash basis and non-paying tenants will return to paying full rent."
  • Expects some delays for lease commencements due to COVID.
  • In the past year, RPAI stock outpaced RPT, KIM and the S&P 500 as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha expects Regency Centers' operating metrics to continue rebounding this year.
