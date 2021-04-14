Shopify loses some key execs amid growth push

Apr. 14, 2021 1:58 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor92 Comments
  • Shopify (SHOP -2.9%) co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke told employees in a memo earlier today that Chief Talent Officer Brittany Forsyth, Chief Legal Officer Joe Frasca and Chief Technology Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux are all three expected to leave the company in June. Forsyth was Shopify's 22nd employee and Frasca and Lemieux both had long stints.
  • The company is reported to be already searching for replacements.
  • Former chief product officer Craig Miller left Shopify last October, with his duties being split between Lütke and President Harley Finkelstein.
  • The exec resignations arrive with Shopify on a growth blitz during the pandemic.
  • The upside for Shopify was called out by ARK Invest's Cathie Wood earlier today. "We know Shopify is a very expensive stock but because of these viral networking opportunities around commerce, we think it's the most exciting one probably out there," she said.
  • Seeking Alpha's factor grades on Shopify include an A+ for growth and D- for value.
