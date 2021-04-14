Global server shipments expected to grow in Q2 despite supply chain shortages

  • Global server shipments are expected to grow by more than 5% on the year in 2021 due to the rising enterprise demand for cloud services, according to TrendForce research.
  • Original design manufacturer or ODM Direct shipments are expected to grow more than 15% this year. Global ODM giants include Foxconn, Quanta, and Wiwynn.
  • Second quarter server shipments should increase 20% on the quarter despite the material shortage thanks to the backlog of unfulfilled server orders from last year.
  • Server original equipment manufacturers or OEMs are expected to increase shipments by 20% in Q2 compared to Q1 due to the pandemic-driven uptick in cloud migrations. HPE (HPE +1.0%) and Dell (DELL +0.5%) are server OEMs.
  • Shortages continue for key components within the serve supply chain, but TrendForce says server companies have leaned into diversifying their suppliers to offset the problem.
  • Related: Yesterday, Gartner said PC sales in Q1 hit the highest growth level in 21 years and Dell was among the top vendors.
