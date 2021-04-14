Pioneer Power increases backlog with new order in excess of $1M
Apr. 14, 2021 2:12 PM ETPioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI)PPSIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI +4.3%) increases its product footprint with one of the world's largest mass-market retailers with a new equipment order valued at ~$1.1M.
- Pioneer Power to integrate and support a custom turnkey system consisting of Automatic Transfer Switches, specialty controls and circuit protective equipment for an additional 15 retail store locations.
- Order is expected be delivered by year end 2021.
- The backlog of orders at the Company's Transmission & Distribution Solutions business segment increased ~34% from $7.6M at March 31, 2020 compared to $10.2M at March 31, 2021.
- "This order directly follows the successful pilot and initial order for this end customer from earlier this year that is on schedule to be delivered over the next two quarters. Importantly, it reinforces our optimism for a record sales year for our T&D Solutions segment and the prospects for a nationwide rollout at additional store locations for this one retailer,” commented Nathan Mazurek, CEO.