Air Products acquires remaining 50% stake in gasification technology JV
Apr. 14, 2021 2:45 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Air Products (APD -0.9%) says it has acquired the remaining 50% stake in its gasification technology joint venture with China Energy Group.
- Financial terms are not disclosed, but Air Products acquired its initial 50% equity stake in the JV as part of its acquisition of General Electric's gasification business in 2019.
- "Our latest investment is another step to support our gasification growth strategy that addresses the world's energy and environmental challenges," says Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi, noting that company executes several megaprojects in China and around the world.
- Air Products recently earned an Outperform rating and $340 price target from Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi, calling the stock his top pick in industrial gas.