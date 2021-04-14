DGTL subsidiary secures partnership with Wideout AQA
Apr. 14, 2021 3:07 PM ETDGTL Holdings Inc. (DGTHF)DGTHFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hashoff, wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL (OTCQB:DGTHF +1.7%) partners with Wideout AQA to accelerate the delivery of Hashoff's leading content marketing technology and services to leading Fortune 100 level brands.
- Wideout will support Hashoff's existing Account Management team.
- "We are thrilled about our partnership with Hashoff and DGTL. Their AI-driven content management technology has proved impressive, and our team is excited to be a partner in delivering world-class creator services to leading brands. We look forward to providing the highest quality of service for heightened operational efficiency and long-term scalability and profitability while Hashoff continues to accelerate revenue growth." said Mark Macapagal, Chief Sales and Customer Success Officer at Wideout.